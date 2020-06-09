All apartments in Mineola
33 Wisteria Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

33 Wisteria Avenue

33 Wisteria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY 11501
Mineola

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated. Chefs kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, updated baths, large living room with fireplace, wood floors through out, recessed lighting, Air conditioning, Full finished basement , 2 car garage, quiet residential street, landscaping included. Minimum requirements: 5 person max occupancy, credit of 650 or better, income of 95k per year or better. Sorry, No smoking in or on the property and no pets. Call Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Wisteria Avenue have any available units?
33 Wisteria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mineola, NY.
What amenities does 33 Wisteria Avenue have?
Some of 33 Wisteria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Wisteria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 Wisteria Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Wisteria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 Wisteria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mineola.
Does 33 Wisteria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33 Wisteria Avenue does offer parking.
Does 33 Wisteria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Wisteria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Wisteria Avenue have a pool?
No, 33 Wisteria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33 Wisteria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 Wisteria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Wisteria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Wisteria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Wisteria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Wisteria Avenue has units with air conditioning.
