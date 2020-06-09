33 Wisteria Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated. Chefs kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, updated baths, large living room with fireplace, wood floors through out, recessed lighting, Air conditioning, Full finished basement , 2 car garage, quiet residential street, landscaping included. Minimum requirements: 5 person max occupancy, credit of 650 or better, income of 95k per year or better. Sorry, No smoking in or on the property and no pets. Call Today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851736)