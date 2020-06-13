All apartments in Matinecock
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

550 Chicken Valley Road

550 Chicken Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

550 Chicken Valley Road, Matinecock, NY 11560
Matinecock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Cozy retreat on private horse property, tucked away on Long Island's North Shore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have any available units?
550 Chicken Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matinecock, NY.
What amenities does 550 Chicken Valley Road have?
Some of 550 Chicken Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Chicken Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
550 Chicken Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Chicken Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matinecock.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road offer parking?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Chicken Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have a pool?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Chicken Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

