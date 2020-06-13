Rent Calculator
550 Chicken Valley Road
550 Chicken Valley Road
550 Chicken Valley Road
550 Chicken Valley Road, Matinecock, NY 11560
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy retreat on private horse property, tucked away on Long Island's North Shore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have any available units?
550 Chicken Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Matinecock, NY
.
What amenities does 550 Chicken Valley Road have?
Some of 550 Chicken Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 550 Chicken Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
550 Chicken Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Chicken Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Matinecock
.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road offer parking?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Chicken Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have a pool?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Chicken Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Chicken Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Chicken Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
