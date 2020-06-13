/
/
matinecock
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
255 Apartments for rent in Matinecock, NY📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
550 Chicken Valley Road
550 Chicken Valley Road, Matinecock, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
Cozy retreat on private horse property, tucked away on Long Island's North Shore.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Matinecock
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2 Mark Court
2 Mark Court, Glen Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
4000 sqft
Interior Pictures Coming Soon--Peaceful And Private Place To Live. Open Floor Plan With Updated Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Matinecock
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Glen Cove
47 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
95 Valentine Avenue
95 Valentine Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Sunny Large (1200 sq feet) Three Bedroom Apartment On the Second Floor. All Appliances Less Than Two Years Old. Quiet Cul De Sac Location, Shared Backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
44 Grove Street
44 Grove Street, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally renovated 2nd floor apartment with Open EIK / Living Room, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Attic for Storage.. Washer and dryer hook-up , Sunroom for relaxing...
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
293 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom on Third Floor. Centrally Located. Walk to All
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3300 sqft
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
28 Ellwood Street
28 Ellwood Street, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Spacious 1 Bedroom, Living Room, EIK, Full Bath, Basement has a Washer and dryer hook-up, this apartment is light and Airy
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Bayville
1 Unit Available
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright One Bedrom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the BAyville beach, restaurants and park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
27 Irving Place
27 Irving Ct, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Brand new renovation. Spacious updated legal apt in legal 2 family home. Absolutely gorgeous.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
47 Pine Hollow
47 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Two Bedroom on 1st Floor, Rear of Building, Private entrance
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Centre Island
1 Unit Available
435 Centre Island
435 Centre Island Rd, Centre Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Credit Report And Rental Application Required. All Information Should Be Independently Verified No Offer Considered Accepted Until Leases Are Executed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2nd Floor- Large One Bedroom with private Terrace on the second floor. LR/DR Combo, EIK, near beach-town Co-op application and interview required. Heat Included, Nice size, very clean, Kitchen has a window.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
14 Karen Court
14 Karen Court, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous private apartment in private apartment building.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1450 sqft
Just Refurbished, Great space. Common areas 1st floor. Bedrooms and full Bath on the second floor. Shared yard, near parks, schools, restaurants, and walk to seasonal street fairs.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Bayville
1 Unit Available
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
47 Pembroke Drive
47 Pembroke Drive, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 47 Pembroke Drive in Glen Cove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Matinecock rentals listed on Apartment List is $18,960.
Some of the colleges located in the Matinecock area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, and Iona College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NY