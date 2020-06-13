/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
290 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
7815 Shore Road
7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
52 Sagamore Hill Drive
52 Sagamore Hill Drive, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Fabulous Ranch In Waterfront Community, Hosting An Open Floor Plan With Large Center Island, 3 Bedrms, 2 Baths, PlayRm, Office, Deck, Cac & Garage . Manhasset Isles CA Has Dock, Beach & Mooring With Membership Fee.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
21 Hickory
21 Hickory Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 3 Beds 2 Bath Apt At the 2nd Floor of Mid-block Property On Quiet St. Close To Park, Playground, Community Pool, Bus and Local Business. Multiple Skylights Brings Tons of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen W SS Appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
6 Dunes Lane
6 Dunes Lane, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Completely renovated large 3 bedroom,Kit,LR,DR,Office/den ,with all new appliances. New Washer/Dryer Pvt Use of backyard. Pets included with landlords approval. Garage option with extra fee. close to park,beach. Pet friendly with landlord approval.
Results within 1 mile of Manorhaven
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
3 Tudor Lane
3 Tudor Lane, Sands Point, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3 Tudor Lane in Sands Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
17 Woodland Drive
17 Woodland Drive, Sands Point, NY
Perfectly situated 5 bedroom 3 full bath sprawling ranch with circular driveway. Set on a beautifully landscaped property that provides serene privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Baxter Estates
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Ave
12 Hillside Avenue, Baxter Estates, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Hillside Ave in Baxter Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Manorhaven
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Gardens
1 Unit Available
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
29 Wood Road
29 Wood Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 Wood Road in Great Neck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Thomaston
1 Unit Available
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Flower Hill
1 Unit Available
150 Crabapple Road
150 Crabapple Road, Flower Hill, NY
Built in 2005 Colonial Property, Luxury Custom Built 4 Beds &3Baths &2 Half Baths Brick With Magnificent Details Throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.
