Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Grand Street Lofts

18 Grand Street · (215) 789-4621
Location

18 Grand Street, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Street Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Grand Street Lofts is a brand new, sustainable community equipped with the latest green-building technology including a green roof with solar energy generation and non-fossil fuel heating. WiFi programmable thermostats, water-saving fixtures, smart home locks, and LED lighting are available throughout. Living spaces are designed with the modern renter in mind. Brand new apartments at Grand Street Lofts include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 770 to 1,170 square feet. Each open floor plan apartment interior features high ceilings, nine-foot windows, and entertainment-ready spaces. Kitchens are equipped with quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, and ENERGY STAR(R) water-saving appliances. Each unit has a full-size washer and dryer. Community amenities include an exercise studio, bicycle storage, covered off-street parking, and a rooftop relaxation deck with lounge seating and fire pit. Strategically located in the Mamaroneck downtown district’s new MAKER zone a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $125 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Street Lofts have any available units?
Grand Street Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mamaroneck, NY.
What amenities does Grand Street Lofts have?
Some of Grand Street Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Street Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Street Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Street Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Street Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Grand Street Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Grand Street Lofts offers parking.
Does Grand Street Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand Street Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Street Lofts have a pool?
No, Grand Street Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Grand Street Lofts have accessible units?
No, Grand Street Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Street Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Street Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Grand Street Lofts have units with air conditioning?
No, Grand Street Lofts does not have units with air conditioning.
