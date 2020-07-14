Amenities

Grand Street Lofts is a brand new, sustainable community equipped with the latest green-building technology including a green roof with solar energy generation and non-fossil fuel heating. WiFi programmable thermostats, water-saving fixtures, smart home locks, and LED lighting are available throughout. Living spaces are designed with the modern renter in mind. Brand new apartments at Grand Street Lofts include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 770 to 1,170 square feet. Each open floor plan apartment interior features high ceilings, nine-foot windows, and entertainment-ready spaces. Kitchens are equipped with quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, and ENERGY STAR(R) water-saving appliances. Each unit has a full-size washer and dryer. Community amenities include an exercise studio, bicycle storage, covered off-street parking, and a rooftop relaxation deck with lounge seating and fire pit. Strategically located in the Mamaroneck downtown district’s new MAKER zone a