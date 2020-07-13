Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with parking

Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with parking
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
602 Jefferson Avenue
602 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
2275 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Mamaroneck. Large Eat In Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Island, Plenty of Cabinet/Counter Space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
137 Mamaroneck Avenue
137 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Looking for a nice size air conditioned 1 bedroom walk up apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck with plenty of sunlight and an assigned parking spot ? Floodlit Parking, Heat and Hot Water included in rent.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
605 Jefferson Avenue
605 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Available September 1st., this fabulous 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2nd floor of a beautiful 2-family home in the heart of Rye Neck School District. This recently renovated apartment has skylights, hardwood floors, 2 full baths and washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
120 Soundview Avenue
120 Soundview Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Fabulous location! Walk to train and shopping from this spacious apartment which includes entire first floor of gracious 2 family private home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
539 Bleeker Avenue
539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3149 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
203 Grand Street
203 Grand St, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Fabulous 2 unit Townhouse Style Duplex located .5 miles to Mamaroneck Station.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1600 sqft
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
203 Waverly Avenue
203 Waverly Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2566 sqft
Centrally located intimate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with washer and dryer. Private enclosed porch! Access to the backyard during the summer. Close to the Mamaroneck Metro-North train station.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
522 Carroll Avenue
522 Carroll Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1250 sqft
Wonderful neighborhood and convenient location in Rye Neck on a private cul-de-sac street with use of patio and backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1648 Mamaroneck Avenue
1648 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,295
821 sqft
"2020 Grand Renovations" Outside of this beautiful 2-family home are meticulous grounds, ample street parking and walkability to Metro-North RR and downtown Mamaroneck.
Results within 1 mile of Mamaroneck

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
49 Myrtle Boulevard
49 Myrtle Boulevard, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2121 sqft
Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
218 Harrison Avenue
218 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Great apartment in the downtown Harrison area. This unit is a 3rd floor walk up with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Close to train, shops and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
70 West Street B-12
70 West St, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
780 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom second floor condo apartment for rent in Harrison with HEAT, gas, water and one assigned outdoor parking spot included. Deck off of living room and master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful private home, 2nd Floor unit on a dead end street. Hardwood floors through out, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement. Use of outdoor patio.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24 Nelson Avenue
24 Nelson Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
825 sqft
Elevated 1st. floor of a well-kept multi-family home in the Brentwood section of Harrison. Outside you will find 2 private entrances, covered porch, patio, shared laundry in basement and a 3 minute walk to town and train.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
25 Fremont Street
25 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
720 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom rental with private entry and all utilities included. Features an eat in kitchen, private washer and dryer, 1 car parking spot with a quaint private patio area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1815 Palmer Avenue
1815 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
850 sqft
Sunny, quiet, very spacious 1BD ground floor apt in The Colony, completely redone, stylish open plan kitchen/dining w/custom cabinetry, corian countertops, gourmet gas range and high-end fixtures, large LR, oversized entrance foyer (great for office
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mamaroneck, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mamaroneck apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

