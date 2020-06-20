All apartments in Mamaroneck
Find more places like 620 W Boston Post Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mamaroneck, NY
/
620 W Boston Post Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

620 W Boston Post Rd

620 West Boston Post Road · (914) 222-3868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mamaroneck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
NO FEE!Luxurious townhouse-Private Elevator-Fireplace-Dishwasher-Garage-W/D-Smart SpeakersTownhouse Amenities:~ Brand new kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops and all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher and microwave.~ Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.~ Private Elevator, from the garage to the second floor.~ Recessed lighting, hardwood floors and oversized windows throughout.~ Gas Fireplace and smart speakers. ~ Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom built in shelves, ensuite master bathroom. ~ Master bathroom has double vanities and rainfall showerhead with floor to ceiling marble tile.~ Access to attic from the master bedroom. Use as an office, spare bedroom, nursery or for storage.~ Ceiling fans and plenty of storage.~ Second bedroom has a spacious closet with custom built in shelves.~ Main bathroom has a shower tub combination and floor to ceiling ceramic tile.~ Private attached 2 car garage.~ Washer and dryer hookups.~ Central Vacuum.~ Central Air and Heating.~ Located near Mamaroneck Metro North Train station, restaurants, shops and parks.Pets Welcome Contact now to schedule a showing Call/Text: (646) 321-9428Email: Leasing@Linknyrealty.com Link NY Realty* Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 W Boston Post Rd have any available units?
620 W Boston Post Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mamaroneck, NY.
What amenities does 620 W Boston Post Rd have?
Some of 620 W Boston Post Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 W Boston Post Rd currently offering any rent specials?
620 W Boston Post Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 W Boston Post Rd pet-friendly?
No, 620 W Boston Post Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 620 W Boston Post Rd offer parking?
Yes, 620 W Boston Post Rd does offer parking.
Does 620 W Boston Post Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 W Boston Post Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 W Boston Post Rd have a pool?
No, 620 W Boston Post Rd does not have a pool.
Does 620 W Boston Post Rd have accessible units?
No, 620 W Boston Post Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 620 W Boston Post Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 W Boston Post Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 W Boston Post Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 W Boston Post Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 620 W Boston Post Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Similar Pages

Mamaroneck 1 BedroomsMamaroneck 2 Bedrooms
Mamaroneck Apartments with BalconyMamaroneck Apartments with Parking
Mamaroneck Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NY
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity