620 W Boston Post Rd

Amenities

NO FEE!Luxurious townhouse-Private Elevator-Fireplace-Dishwasher-Garage-W/D-Smart SpeakersTownhouse Amenities:~ Brand new kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops and all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher and microwave.~ Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.~ Private Elevator, from the garage to the second floor.~ Recessed lighting, hardwood floors and oversized windows throughout.~ Gas Fireplace and smart speakers. ~ Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom built in shelves, ensuite master bathroom. ~ Master bathroom has double vanities and rainfall showerhead with floor to ceiling marble tile.~ Access to attic from the master bedroom. Use as an office, spare bedroom, nursery or for storage.~ Ceiling fans and plenty of storage.~ Second bedroom has a spacious closet with custom built in shelves.~ Main bathroom has a shower tub combination and floor to ceiling ceramic tile.~ Private attached 2 car garage.~ Washer and dryer hookups.~ Central Vacuum.~ Central Air and Heating.~ Located near Mamaroneck Metro North Train station, restaurants, shops and parks.Pets Welcome Contact now to schedule a showing Call/Text: (646) 321-9428Email: Leasing@Linknyrealty.com Link NY Realty* Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted.