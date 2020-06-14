157 Apartments for rent in Lynbrook, NY with hardwood floors

The beloved sitcom _Everybody Loves Raymond _is set in Lynbrook, New York. While Marie and Frank Barone are fictional, their home, 319 Fowler Ave., is an actual address in town!

Did you know that Lynbrook is not someone's name, or even related to any kind of brook? Instead, it is a transposition of the syllables of "Brooklyn," which was the original home of many of the town's original residents during the turn of the century. Today, most residents do not come from Brooklyn, but many do commute into the city for work; it feels almost like a suburb to Manhattan. See more