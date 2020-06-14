157 Apartments for rent in Lynbrook, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 34
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 41
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 15
The beloved sitcom _Everybody Loves Raymond _is set in Lynbrook, New York. While Marie and Frank Barone are fictional, their home, 319 Fowler Ave., is an actual address in town!
Did you know that Lynbrook is not someone's name, or even related to any kind of brook? Instead, it is a transposition of the syllables of "Brooklyn," which was the original home of many of the town's original residents during the turn of the century. Today, most residents do not come from Brooklyn, but many do commute into the city for work; it feels almost like a suburb to Manhattan. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lynbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.