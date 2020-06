Amenities

Totally updated & clean second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook. Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen floor, new granite countertop, new bathroom sink & new grout in tub/shower!! Huge pantry in kitchen! Close proximity to public transportation! Sorry no pets. One car parking in shared driveway. Heat included!!! Tenant pays electric & cooking gas.