Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates. This Home Boasts An Expansive Great Room W Bar,6 Fireplaces,10 Foot Ceilings,Formal Dr, Eik, Master Suite W Study And Breathtaking Panoramic Views Of Long Island Sound From Most Rooms. All Set On 2.05 Acres Of Beautifully Landscaped Property With Estate Fencing And Direct Beach Access. Snow Removal, Pool/Lawn Care Not Included. NOT A SHORT TERM RENTAL. MAY BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $20,000 A MONTH.