Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006. Experience An Open Layout With An Entertainers Kitchen, Master Bedroom W/Huge WIC, Master Bath, Skylights Galore, Hard Wood Floors Throughout, Oynx Fireplace, Bright Sun-room, Upstairs Deck, Over-sized Yard And Separate Living Quarters With Separate Entrance If Needed. This Home Has It All! Virtual Showings Upon Request