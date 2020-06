Amenities

4 bedrooms duplex / 2 baths Open concept layout Marble floors throughout apartment Custom kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters and wine refrigerator Stainless Steel appliances with dishwasher and microwave 2 full bathrooms with wall to floor marble tiles Crown moldings Wood burning fireplace Balconies in front and rear of apartment Driveway parking available for 1 Washer/dryer Central Air conditioner Heat and hot water included, tenant pays for internet and electric / gas Sorry NO pets Available July 1st Stamatios Tsilimos