1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
157 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1815 Palmer Avenue
1815 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
850 sqft
Sunny, quiet, very spacious 1BD ground floor apt in The Colony, completely redone, stylish open plan kitchen/dining w/custom cabinetry, corian countertops, gourmet gas range and high-end fixtures, large LR, oversized entrance foyer (great for office
Results within 1 mile of Larchmont
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
815 sqft
Welcome to the Cambium, located in the Town of Mamaroneck just a quick 35 minutes by train from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. This beautiful one bedroom rental property in a newly built construction.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2451 Boston Post Road
2451 Boston Post Rd, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Large One Bedroom 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the Heart of Larchmont! New Appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors Throughout, & Laundry on Site.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Larchmont
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,027
741 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,261
641 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,890
892 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,564
904 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
86 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,749
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
350 Warwick Avenue
350 Warwick Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unfurnished room for rent in a a quiet and safe neighborhood. Near public transportation #42 bus and New Haven line Pelham metro north train station. Local restaurants, pizzeria, Japanese, Mexican etc. 5 min walk onto Fifth Street in a Pelham.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station).
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
137 Mamaroneck Avenue
137 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Looking for a nice size air conditioned 1 bedroom walk up apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck with plenty of sunlight and an assigned parking spot ? Floodlit Parking, Heat and Hot Water included in rent.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Harrison Avenue
218 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Great apartment in the downtown Harrison area. This unit is a 3rd floor walk up with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Close to train, shops and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Nelson Avenue
24 Nelson Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
825 sqft
Elevated 1st. floor of a well-kept multi-family home in the Brentwood section of Harrison. Outside you will find 2 private entrances, covered porch, patio, shared laundry in basement and a 3 minute walk to town and train.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Main Street
110 Main Street, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
643 sqft
Walk to all. 29 Minute train commute to NYC. Bamboo wood floors throughout individually controlled heating and cooling. Central air conditioning, kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Fairview Avenue
40 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
945 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with hardwood floors in the heart of Tuckahoe with tons of natural light. Living Room, Dining Room/Office, Bedroom with large custom closet. Second floor walk-up. Walk to Metro North, shops and restaurants.
