Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level Home with mid-Block Location in the Jericho School District. Recently Renovated Eat In Kitchen, Large Living room & Dining room, Family room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom with En-suite Bath, 3 additional Bedrooms with one of the Bedrooms plus Bath on the 1st floor, perfect for guests. Enjoy & Keep cool in the In-ground pool .