Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Readily avlbl very neat& clean big house with 4/5 bed&2 bath with extra room and cozy sunroom with nice yard. Close proximity to all and mid block quiet street location. Set up as possible mother daughter but can be used by Big one family also Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com