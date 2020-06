Amenities

Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage. Enjoy the oversized deck with privacy and lots of light. All with Heritage Hills extras of lawn care, snow removal, pool, tennis, gym, security and ride to the train just to name a few.