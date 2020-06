Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760



Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And Aprox 30 Parking Spots negotiable by Land Lord, Restaurant Equipment Left For New Tenant

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173760

Property Id 173760



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847182)