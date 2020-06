Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

Drive down the tree lined driveway into a beautiful scenic setting to celebrate nature at its finest. A Harvest of Features found on this spectacular 2 acre property, which includes its own pond with fountain and waterfall, tennis court. Minutes away from shopping and highways. Ideal spot to surrender to comfort, peace and tranquility. Every Hour of every day you'll be glad you bought this house.