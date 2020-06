Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths. The dining area/family room leads to deck and yard access. Won t last, see it today by taking a virtual tour: #virtualopenhousehttps://htvtours.com/tours/HT06434_1142nd-StreetHarrison/b.html 06/30/2020 1:00PM-2:00PM