Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sunny Large (1200 sq feet) Three Bedroom Apartment On the Second Floor. All Appliances Less Than Two Years Old. Quiet Cul De Sac Location, Shared Backyard. Basement With Separate Entrance With Washer/Dryer and Separate Finished Room With its own Thermostat. Driveway and Street Parking. Close to Center of Town, Restaurants, Beaches, and LIRR. August 1 Occupancy.