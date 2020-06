Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

Glen Cove. Second Floor Unit Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing offers comfortable, modern, amenity-rich residences available for lease, with the water, promenade and parkland just outside its doors. Surrounded by sweeping views of the marina, parks and trails, and some of the most sought after spots coming to Glen Cove, Harbor Landing will be a genuine destination for those looking for a dynamic rental experience.