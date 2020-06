Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Full finished basement. June 1 occupancy. ATTN: PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE. PLEASE INQUIRE.