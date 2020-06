Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This hidden gem is on a private street. This house has a spacious LR/DR combo, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher & stainless steel appliances. It has a master bedroom on the 1st floor, & an oversized bedroom on the 2nd floor. It also has 2 full baths & finished basement with a washer /dryer. There is also a large deck outside & 2 parking spaces in the driveway. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this quaint & desirable neighborhood. It is minutes from to the LIRR & Adelphi University.