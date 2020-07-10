745 Conklin St

Amenities

Location, Location! Welcome home to this beautiful, unique, one of a kind Condo in the highly sought after location in Farmingdale. Designed and renovated by a top professional Architect Designer. Vaulted ceilings entry way lead to an upstairs open and updated living room and private oasis terrace. Amazingly upgraded with a wrought iron spiral staircase that gives access and bridge to your own personal office loft. The Loft overlooks dining/living room. New designer ceramic floor in full bathroom. Kitchen has updated bamboo flooring. new stainless steel appliances, mirror backsplashes. under cabinet lighting, hardware and newly professionally painted with designer paint.. The large master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet with new window treatments , brushed stainless hardware and white linen drapery.Washer and Dryer are in the unit. Unit has a privately designated parking space with additional guest parking. This development is close to railroad,shopping, cafes and restaurant