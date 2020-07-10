All apartments in Farmingdale
Find more places like 745 Conklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmingdale, NY
/
745 Conklin St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

745 Conklin St

745 Conklin Street · (800) 270-6318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Farmingdale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

745 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735
Old Bethpage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Location, Location! Welcome home to this beautiful, unique, one of a kind Condo in the highly sought after location in Farmingdale. Designed and renovated by a top professional Architect Designer. Vaulted ceilings entry way lead to an upstairs open and updated living room and private oasis terrace. Amazingly upgraded with a wrought iron spiral staircase that gives access and bridge to your own personal office loft. The Loft overlooks dining/living room. New designer ceramic floor in full bathroom. Kitchen has updated bamboo flooring. new stainless steel appliances, mirror backsplashes. under cabinet lighting, hardware and newly professionally painted with designer paint.. The large master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet with new window treatments , brushed stainless hardware and white linen drapery.Washer and Dryer are in the unit. Unit has a privately designated parking space with additional guest parking. This development is close to railroad,shopping, cafes and restaurant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Conklin St have any available units?
745 Conklin St has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 Conklin St have?
Some of 745 Conklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Conklin St currently offering any rent specials?
745 Conklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Conklin St pet-friendly?
No, 745 Conklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmingdale.
Does 745 Conklin St offer parking?
Yes, 745 Conklin St offers parking.
Does 745 Conklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Conklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Conklin St have a pool?
No, 745 Conklin St does not have a pool.
Does 745 Conklin St have accessible units?
No, 745 Conklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Conklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Conklin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Conklin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Conklin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 745 Conklin St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmingdale 1 BedroomsFarmingdale 2 Bedrooms
Farmingdale 3 BedroomsFarmingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Farmingdale Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NY
Melville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYIsland Park, NYEast Atlantic Beach, NYEast Rockaway, NYNorthport, NYCedarhurst, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NY
Bellmore, NYUniondale, NYLido Beach, NYRye, NYWest Babylon, NYBay Park, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
Hofstra UniversityMolloy College
Farmingdale State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity