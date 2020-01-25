Amenities

studio apartment for rent per month. ideal for a single working person. studio apartment has private entrance , all utilities included. studio is under construction and will be ready by mid February. one month rent + one month security . will be showing on evenings only after 7pm. one month recent pay stubs, credit check, proof of employment , photo copy of NY State ID required if we decide to rent to you along with signed lease. studio had a partial kitchen , no stove only refrigerator and sink. newly renovated full bathroom.