/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Eastchester, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
138 Woodruff Avenue
138 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely updated spacious 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor apartment with Washer/Dryer and parking. Located within 1.0 mile to Scarsdale village shops, restaurants and Metro North Train for an easy 30 min commute to Grand Central Station.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 Tuckahoe Avenue
15 Tuckahoe Avenue, Eastchester, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
2700 sqft
Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor.
Results within 1 mile of Eastchester
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 Gramatan Court
17 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2188 sqft
Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
86 Brown Road
86 Brown Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1204 sqft
Sunny Fox Meadow 3 bedroom colonial, filled with lots of natural light. Renovated baths. Walk to train, town, shops, bus and park. Hardwood floors throughout. Silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. New Oak cabinets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
31 Fairview Avenue
31 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Bright & Spacious One Bedroom unit in the Heart of Tuckahoe. Features include brand new kitchen and bath, large living room/dining room combo, private laundry in unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 beds/1.5 baths!parking/All-Incl.2 blocks TRAIN! - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
52 Sprague Road
52 Sprague Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1683 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled colonial located on tree lined street in Scarsdale school district.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
154 Bell Road
154 Bell Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
Lovely Scarsdale home with updated kitchen and bath rooms. Freshly painted and new hardwood floor. Landlord will put a fence in the backyard. Walk to park,school and bus to RRstation. Available as soon as possible.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3002 sqft
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Eastchester
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
84 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,412
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
22 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
9 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,285
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
40 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,190
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Similar Pages
Eastchester 2 BedroomsEastchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEastchester 3 BedroomsEastchester Apartments with Balcony
Eastchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEastchester Apartments with ParkingEastchester Apartments with PoolEastchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYMount Vernon, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NY