Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows. Amazing location that is within walking distance of train, bus, parks and shops. Lawn maintenance is included too!