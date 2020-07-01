Apartment List
/
NY
/
east greenbush
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:54 PM

27 Apartments for rent in East Greenbush, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of East Greenbush
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,165
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Hill
202 N. Pearl St. #Basement
202 N Pearl St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Multi-family building Multi-family building

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
61 PARKER RD
61 Parker Road, Rensselaer County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of East Greenbush
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
36 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)

1 of 3

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Buckingham Lake - Crestwood
23 Home Ave
23 Home Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
23 Home Ave Available 08/15/20 23 Home Ave Albany, NY 12208 3 bedroom Single Family - 23 Home Ave Albany, NY 12208 Rent: $1975 This 1582 square foot colonial has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
# 201 Available 08/01/20 The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1239 6TH AV
1239 6th Avenue, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Well maintained home that is move in condition and ready for the new renter! Home features large eat in kitchens with pantries, back porch, hardwood floors, vinyl siding, separate utilities, all new double pane insulated tilt in windows, recently

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
427 KENWOOD AV
427 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Hill
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
318 16TH ST
318 16th Street, Watervliet, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath two floor apartment, nearly 2100 square feet. Offers spacious bedrooms, newer kitchen, lots of storage, & is close to highways

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Frear Park
450 Taylor Court - 2
450 Taylor Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Large 2nd floor apartment located on quiet Troy street, near School 18, Frear Park & bus line, 2nd fl unit boasts 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Unit has beautifully redone hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1524 HAMPTON PLACE BLVD
1524 Hampton Place Boulevard, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very quit, secure and sought after Hampton Place Condo Development. Located on Williams Rd. across from HVCC. Wood buring fireplace and oversized balcony. 2nd floor unit with private entrance. Full size washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Greenbush, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Greenbush renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College