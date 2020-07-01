/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Greenbush, NY
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of East Greenbush
Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
248 Elm St
248 Elm Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
248 Elm St - Garden level 2 bedroom that has just been gut renovated. Both units in building have access to a private oasis of a backyard with a garden and pond. (RLNE5874914)
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
370 BROADWAY
370 Broadway, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Luxury living in downtown Albany. 1600 SqFt, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout, powder room and laundry, exposed brick, high ceilings, over sized windows, granite, & open modern floor plan.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
12 EMMETT ST
12 Emmet Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$999
Are you looking for a 2 bd/1 ba quiet haven to escape the city life while still being only minutes from downtown Albany? Walking distance to great Albany restaurants! A short drive to the state office buildings and other amenities! You will come
Results within 10 miles of East Greenbush
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
36 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1112 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
96 Elmsmere Apt 3
96 Elsmere Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute and Cozy 2 bedroom with garage and storage! - Great neighborhood/ Bethlehem School District. Cute and cozy 2 bed 1 bath. Forced hot air and central air. Comes with garage and storage closet. Coin op laundry in basement.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
504 Morris St.
504 Morris Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Wood Floors, Washer & Dryer Shared Back Yard Rent: $995.00 Pay Your Own Utilities For showings GO TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.518RENTER.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
West End
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Located near downtown, you'll be near many great attractions.
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Buckingham Lake - Crestwood
766 NEW SCOTLAND AV
766 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
A beautiful well maintained house in a location easily accessible to the 13 busline. Also easily accessible to local hospitals as well as public and private schools. Also has full basement, Central air and dining area.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
427 KENWOOD AV
427 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup.
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
South Central
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
535 KENWOOD AV
535 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well maintained ranch style duplex in a super convenient location. This unit features hard wood floors, 2 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and good sized kitchen.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
251 TROY SCHENECTADY RD
251 Troy Schenectady Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This is a convenient location right on Troy Schenectady Road yet very private with a great back and side yard. This apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building and include heat, hot water and electric all for a flat fee.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
47 S LAKE AV
47 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with beautiful water views of Washington Park! With easy access to the park, enjoy recreational activities and festivals. Secure building with welcoming foyer entry.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
46 South Lake Avenue
46 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
775 sqft
Cozy garden level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Den available in Troy's Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Recently updated, this apartment has tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and den and ceramic tile in the bathroom.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
48 South Lake Avenue
48 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$945
713 sqft
Cozy garden level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Den available in Troy's Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Recently updated, this apartment has tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and den and ceramic tile in the bathroom.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1524 HAMPTON PLACE BLVD
1524 Hampton Place Boulevard, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very quit, secure and sought after Hampton Place Condo Development. Located on Williams Rd. across from HVCC. Wood buring fireplace and oversized balcony. 2nd floor unit with private entrance. Full size washer and dryer.