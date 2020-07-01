Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:54 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Greenbush, NY

Finding an apartment in East Greenbush that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of East Greenbush
Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,165
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
36 2nd Ave 2
36 Second Avenue, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom one bath in Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 310224 Check out this very spacious top floor three bedroom one bath in downtown Rensselaer.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
248 Elm St
248 Elm Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
248 Elm St - Garden level 2 bedroom that has just been gut renovated. Both units in building have access to a private oasis of a backyard with a garden and pond. (RLNE5874914)

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
162 Myrtle Ave 24
162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 10 miles of East Greenbush
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
36 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
96 Elmsmere Apt 3
96 Elsmere Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute and Cozy 2 bedroom with garage and storage! - Great neighborhood/ Bethlehem School District. Cute and cozy 2 bed 1 bath. Forced hot air and central air. Comes with garage and storage closet. Coin op laundry in basement.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
547 Hamilton St
547 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great location! Small Pets welcome! Washer and dryer in unit! Application, driver's license and proof of income required. First month rent and security due upon signing a 1 year lease Section 8 Accepted.

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
South Central
40 River St
40 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
483 State St. #5
483 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Multi-family building Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Buckingham Lake - Crestwood
23 Home Ave
23 Home Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
23 Home Ave Available 08/15/20 23 Home Ave Albany, NY 12208 3 bedroom Single Family - 23 Home Ave Albany, NY 12208 Rent: $1975 This 1582 square foot colonial has 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
33 STATE ST
33 State Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
Enjoy this bright and newly painted apartment in Historic Downtown Troy. Walking distance to plenty of shops, restaurants, colleges, pubs, bus stops and many other popular sites. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Greenbush, NY

Finding an apartment in East Greenbush that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

