Apartment List
/
NY
/
rotterdam
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Rotterdam, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Road #105
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269341 WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT SHOWING THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 Monthly Rent:...... $795 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #105-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1911 HAMBURG ST
1911 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Light and Bright 1st floor Unit'. 2 Bedrooms plus Den, LR and DR - all w/Wall to Wall Carpeting. Modern Kitchen and Bath (w/Tub Surround for Shower) - Both with Vinyl Flooring. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range w/Oven.
Results within 1 mile of Rotterdam

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
465 Kings Road
465 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
ONE BEDROOM (FIRST FLOOR) - Property Id: 269272 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $950 Town:................... 465 KINGS RD #2 - SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
610 Kings Road #4
610 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hamilton Hill and Vale
1 Unit Available
10 SWAN ST
10 Swan St, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful remodeled apartments with hardwood floors, fresh paint and new kitchen appliances. Formal living and dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Easy to show.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mont Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1106 3RD AV
1106 Third Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment, 3 bedrooms, living room, eating area, working kitchen features newer appliances, wood laminate flooring and tiled bath and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rotterdam
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1200 HILLSIDE AV
1200 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate condo in a convenient location, this 2nd floor unit has a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sliding glass door to deck, large living room and combined dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3736 Carman Road #1
3736 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269375 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $875 Town:................... 3736 CARMAN RD #1GUILDERLAND School District:.....

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
3 DEERPATH DR
3 Deer Path Dr, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This 2 large bedroom residential duplex is located in a quiet subdivision, Pine Ridge area. Convenient to major highways, shopping and schools. Wonderful natural light throughout. Huge deck off the kitchen. Large back yard with privacy fence.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northside
1 Unit Available
922 SALINA ST
922 Salina Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
Gorgeous, ALL remodeled "Pottery Barn Style" 1 Bedroom apartment w/a Den. Have your own private entrance w/Mudroom & Enclosed Front Porch. Rent Includes HEAT.
Results within 10 miles of Rotterdam
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Campus Area
37 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
TWO BEDROOM(Second Floor & 55+ Living) - Property Id: 272742 Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rotterdam, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rotterdam renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College