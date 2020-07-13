/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Greenbush, NY
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
885 sqft
Set in an East Greenbush enclave, these apartment homes are designed for those 55 and older. The one- to two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious living areas, modern amenities and energy-efficient appliances. Some units include dens.
Results within 5 miles of East Greenbush
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36 2nd Ave 2
36 Second Avenue, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom one bath in Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 310224 Check out this very spacious top floor three bedroom one bath in downtown Rensselaer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Hollow
91 Columbia Street - 3F
91 Columbia St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$625
695 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/1aea0540fb schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/1aea0540fb This one bedroom is located on the top floor of a four story building, in the downtown business district.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
248 Elm St
248 Elm Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
248 Elm St - Garden level 2 bedroom that has just been gut renovated. Both units in building have access to a private oasis of a backyard with a garden and pond. (RLNE5874914)
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
100 Orchard St
100 Orchard Street, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
$1,300 - Large 2 Bed with HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED apartment is in a quiet, safe suburban setting just 3 Miles from downtown Albany. Large closets, heat and hot water included! Enjoy your personal balcony overlooking the courtyard.
Results within 10 miles of East Greenbush
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
196 10th Street
196 10th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! Large newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house for rent. Private large backyard. Gas heating.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
176 Harvard Road
176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
471 FULTON ST
471 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Enjoy this freshly painted cute, spacious light filled 2nd floor apartment in the heart of downtown Historic Troy close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges and the popular Troy Farmer's market and Hudson River.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
463 FULTON ST
463 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
Feeling of being on top of the world in this 4th floor spacious and light filled apartment,located in the heart of Historic Downtown Troy within walking distance to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, popular Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.