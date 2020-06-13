Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

22 Apartments for rent in Kingston, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 Main Street
109 Main Street, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal Uptown location for Professional person or couple. Immaculate upstairs apartment features 1 br, 1 bath, lr with hardwood floors, kitchen, dining area, enclosed sun porch & walkup attic for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
504 Wilbur
504 Wilbur Avenue, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Completely renovated 2nd floor 1- bedroom apartment! Conveniently located between Uptown Kingston and the Downtown waterfront with ample off-street parking. This beautifully managed building has only 3 other apartments with all great tenants.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
316 Wall Street
316 Wall Street, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE.  Uptown Kingston 3rd floor apartment featuring 2-3 bedrooms and two full baths.  There is an update kitchen, large living room, laundry room and back porch.  There is off street parking for 1-2 vehicles.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4074 sqft
Eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous newly redone Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or into Rhinebeck Village.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
384 GARDENIA DRIVE
384 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1495 sqft
MUST SEE like-new townhouse in highly sought after Phase II of The Gardens at Rhinebeck. Non-smoker. Available July 1. Looks out over pond and park-like common area. All appliances and full size washer/dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
245 ROUTE 308
245 East Market Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL MAY TO SEPTEMBER RENTAL! Beautiful house with gleaming hardwood floors. Large Kitchen with gourmet stove. Main floor laundry with a half bath. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
61
61 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM!!! Nothing will compare to the splendor of this spectacular three bedroom triplex townhouse with exceptionally opulent interiors in an incredibly enviable location.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD
33 Glen Ridge Rd, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2742 sqft
Executive Ranch, beautifully appointed, 3 MBR suites, LR w/gas fireplace, office, den, full basement, 2 car attached garage. Must wear mask & gloves to view. This rental is totally furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24 Village
24 Village Drive, Saugerties South, NY
Studio
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental has: ** can rent 3 bedrooms + 2 baths, with washer/dryer included=$1,700 ** can also rent as 2 bedroom, 1 bath, no washer/dryer = $1,500 One level-- No stairs. Condition and appeal is very good.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
203 FIDDLERS BRIDGE RD
203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4005 sqft
Summer rental June 1 to August 31. Farmhouse on a Christmas Tree Farm. First Floor has 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Full Bath. 2nd Floor has 4 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Deck, Porch, Ponds. Rustic Country Life for the Summer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hyde Park Village
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7431 SOUTH BROADWAY
7431 South Broadway, Red Hook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
1082 sqft
Village of Red Hook, first floor rental with lovely original details. Almost 1,000 square feet-one bedroom unit. EIK and a nice sized living room. Plenty of natural light and a deck for enjoying the outdoors.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 Livingston
16 Livingston Street, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 2 bath apartment with wood floors throughout. Great outside deck with mountain views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Large living room with access to deck.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
71 Goat hill Road
71 Goat Hill Rd, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Seasonal rental ONLY. Large house AND 2 story studio for Rent with lots of acreage! A spacious mid-seventies contemporary has a woodsy rustic elegance, exposed beams & wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
33 Nordic Drive
33 Nordic Drive, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Quintessential log home ready to be your private getaway this summer right down to the front porch with rocking chairs! Rental is for one month. Move in date is July 1st but landlord can be flexible on that. Enjoy the easy life in the country.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7 STONEHOUSE RD
7 Stonehouse Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3500 sqft
Private furnished country estate on 7 acres on a historically deeded dirt road min to TSP and Town of Rhinebeck.

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
33 Montgomery Street
33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kingston, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kingston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

