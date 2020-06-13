/
/
green island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Green Island, NY📍
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Results within 1 mile of Green Island
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
SoHo
19 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
6 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Central
1 Unit Available
40 River St
40 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Central
1 Unit Available
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
201-209 13TH ST
201 13th St, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Spacious 1st floor apartment with a ton of natural light. 3 Bed, 1 bath. Newer windows. washer and dryer hookups, back porch, private yard. Cats only
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
254 SARATOGA ST
254 Saratoga Street, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Character and convenience! This 1st floor unit has tons of charm and is walking distance to downtown Cohoes. Unit features eat-in kitchen, living room, plenty of closet space, 2 bedrooms and front porch.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Troy
3 Units Available
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
318 16TH ST
318 16th Street, Watervliet, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath two floor apartment, nearly 2100 square feet. Offers spacious bedrooms, newer kitchen, lots of storage, & is close to highways
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
33 STATE ST
33 State Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
Enjoy this bright and newly painted apartment in Historic Downtown Troy. Walking distance to plenty of shops, restaurants, colleges, pubs, bus stops and many other popular sites. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
270 8TH ST
270 8th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully renovated, oversized apartment in Downtown Troy brownstone. Apartment features oversized living space, crown moulding, 3 ornamental fireplaces with mantels, built in dining display cabinet; new kitchen cabinet, sink and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Green Island
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
629 3rd Avenue
629 3rd Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Newly rentavated New stove ,fridge, microwave New counter tops n cabinets Freshly sheetrocked n painted All hardwood floors and trim redone More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/troy-ny?lid=12935822 (RLNE5437480)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Green Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
Some of the colleges located in the Green Island area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Green Island from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.