/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
280 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Garden City, NY
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Garden City
1 Unit Available
325 Roosevelt Way
325 Roosevelt Way, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2036 sqft
Largest Model In Prime Location in a Luxurious Gated Community! Top Floor Corner Unit. All utilities included except Electric! Custom EIK with Cherrywood Cabinets and Granite Counters-Stainless Steel Appliances-Wood Floors and Carpets.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Garden City
1 Unit Available
287 Warren St
287 Warren Street, East Garden City, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 287 Warren St in East Garden City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of East Garden City
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Harriet Avenue in Hempstead. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
75 Meadowbrook Road
75 Meadowbrook Road, Hempstead, NY
Whole house for rent, 6 bedrooms 2 Bath kitchen living room. walk to Hoftra University, bus . store, All utiities is not include. avaible on 08/1/2020
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
73 5th Ave
73 5th Avenue, Westbury, NY
Beautiful cape nestled in the village of Westbury. This home has been totally redone...kitchen, baths, and floors. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to Westbury train station. (5 blocks) Shopping and bus transportation nearby.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1705 Royal Road
1705 Royal Road, East Meadow, NY
Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
204 Fairview Boulevard
204 Fairview Boulevard, Hempstead, NY
Spacious 5 bedrooms with extra office and spare room with Sunroom on 1st floor and Deck on 2nd floor.
Results within 5 miles of East Garden City
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
Similar Pages
East Garden City 1 BedroomsEast Garden City 2 BedroomsEast Garden City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Garden City 3 BedroomsEast Garden City Apartments with Balcony
East Garden City Apartments with GarageEast Garden City Apartments with GymEast Garden City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Garden City Apartments with ParkingEast Garden City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NY