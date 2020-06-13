Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

112 Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
49 Mohawk Avenue
49 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Two Bedroom, South Side in East Atlantic Beach, Offers Private Beaches, All Season Sunroom, Side Patio! Heat is Included, Tenant pays Gas for Cooking and Electric! Vacant NOW!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
40 Trenton Avenue
40 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
COME RIDE THE WAVE IN THIS ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN PRIVATE EAST ATLANTIC BEACH! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD, PRIVATE PARKING, OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM, TWO DECKS with OCEAN AND MANHATTAN VIEWS...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
51 Trenton Ave
51 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beachside first Floor 3 Bedroom Apartment, Living Room ,EIK ,Full Bath ,Heat included , Storage ,Private Back patio ,Private Beach Rights ,Comes with 2 Beach Tags, Fully Renovated ,close to shops and Restaurants ! A few houses away from the ocean

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
38 Mohawk Ave
38 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Prime Location In Desired East Atlantic Beach! Large Three Bedroom Apartment With Bonus Room Attached To The Master. Ocean Views From Deck Located On A Private Beach Block. Parking Spot In The Driveway Included, Beach Rights & Beach Passes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
65 Mohawk Ave
65 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$19,000
Updated and FEMA-Compliant Beach House : New Kitchen, Granite Counter, New Stainless Steel Appliances. New Floors and Windows. Great Room with New Gas Fireplace. Elevator Lift! Side Entrance, and Front Deck.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Virginia Ave
48 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
77 Kentucky St
77 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sky High Renovated Fema Compliant Upper unit in a TWO FAMILY Home in Trendy West End, Spacious Living Rm/Dining Area, Three Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, Deck, Close to All Shopping, Dining and Transportation!! Available Immediately, Listing Agent has

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
100 Kentucky Street
100 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Upper Unit of a Hi Ranch in West End, Attached Garage and Parking Spot in Front, Adorable Three Bedroom, EIK, Dining area, Use of Basement with Washer/Dryer, Cozy Porch and Backyard to Bque! Close to Dining, Shops, Transportation, Water Park on

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
329 New York Avenue
329 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Full House 2 Bedroom Ranch In The West End, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bath, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage, Driveway, Harwood Floors.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
87 Minnesota Avenue
87 Minnesota Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Adorable Three Bedroom Ranch on Wide Block Ideal Vacation so Close To Everything You Want or Need!! Front Porch to Bque, Extra Shower for Those Sandy Days, Large and Bright Grand Living Room/Dining Area, Many Updates, May be Ready Sooner than 7/15!!

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
90 Nebraska Street
90 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful "Sunnyside" Fema Summer Home! Features: 1st Floor-- Foyer, Storage Rm. 2nd Floor-- Open Layout Living Rm, Dining Area w/ Sliders to Deck, Kitchen, Bedroom & Full Bathroom.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
1051 Oceanfront
1051 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Oceanfront Lower Corner Unit Townhouse - Fully Furnished Featuring Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Deck Off Great Room With Gorgeous Ocean Views. Patio Off Master. Parking Inc. Garage Plus 1 Designated Parking Spot.

West End

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
84 Ohio
84 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 Bath freshly painted with a huge deck

West End

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
1113 Oceanfront 1113
1113 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Direct Oceanfront Garden Apt.! Step out to the ocean right at your front door!! Private Front Porch, Updated Kitchen, Parking for 1 Car Included. Pets are Welcome !!

West End

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
West End
1 Unit Available
75 Pennsylvania Ave
75 Pennsylvania Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Best Location!! Close to Beach, Shopping & Restaurants, West End, Wide Block, 4Bedroom, 1.5Bath, W/D, Sunroom, AC, Large Front Patio, Pet Friendly. Perfect Maintenance Free Summer Getaway!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Atlantic Beach, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Atlantic Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

