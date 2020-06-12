/
2 bedroom apartments
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
49 Mohawk Avenue
49 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Two Bedroom, South Side in East Atlantic Beach, Offers Private Beaches, All Season Sunroom, Side Patio! Heat is Included, Tenant pays Gas for Cooking and Electric! Vacant NOW!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
65 Mohawk Ave
65 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$19,000
Updated and FEMA-Compliant Beach House : New Kitchen, Granite Counter, New Stainless Steel Appliances. New Floors and Windows. Great Room with New Gas Fireplace. Elevator Lift! Side Entrance, and Front Deck.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
46 Illinois Street
46 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Long Beach---West end wide beach block garden level 4 room apartment, Living, EIK, 2 bed, private washer/dryer ,private small backyard , convenient to Ocean, shopping , restaurants, and public transportation,
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Street
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Long Beach--at the OCEAN--All new 4 room apartment--large open Living room, Dining area, Fabulous Kitchen, beautiful bath, Be the first to live in this gorgeous garden level apartment. This has it all beautiful appliances, top of the line fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Vermont St
48 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable went end bungalow. Mudroom, 2 Bedrooms, Eik, LR/Dr, front and back entertaining space. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
69 Indiana Avenue
69 Indiana Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Apt in the Heart of the Westend , Close Proximity to Beach, Stores and Restaurants. Will be painted when Tenant leaves
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
329 New York Avenue
329 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Charming Full House 2 Bedroom Ranch In The West End, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bath, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage, Driveway, Harwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
49 Michigan Street
49 Michigan Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
West End 2 Bedroom Apartment, EIK, Living Room, Walk To Stores, Lower Apartment
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
West End
1 Unit Available
94 Illinois Ave
94 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two bedroom apartment in private house in the heart of the West End. Newly refinished kitchen and bath. Pets allowed at owners discretion.
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
West End
1 Unit Available
58 California St
58 California Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. CAC pet frienly Close to beach, transportation, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Far Rockaway
9 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
2932 Beach Channel Dr 3P
29-32 Beach Channel Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2932 beach channel Dr 2 bedroom - Property Id: 263180 This apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
349 Central Avenue
349 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Renovated 2BR Apt, Bright & Sunny, SS Appliances, Crown Molding, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
