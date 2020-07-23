Apartment List
/
NY
/
east atlantic beach
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:28 AM

30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in East Atlantic Beach offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it'... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
24 Buffalo Avenue
24 Buffalo Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous updated ground level apartment- stainless steel appliances, stone fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, parking, W/D in unit. Off Season available 9/8/20 -6/1/21.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1408 sqft
Whole House Off-Season Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

1 of 4

Last updated February 28 at 11:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
58 California St
58 California Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. CAC pet frienly Close to beach, transportation, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 11:09 PM
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
116 Albany Boulevard
116 Albany Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,750
Beautiful Summer Rental! 2-Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit Is Minutes To The Atlantic Ocean, Boardwalk, Beach Clubs, & Highway Access. Nice New Interior Unit With Parking, Electric Fireplace & Patio With Barbecue Area. Come Live By The Beach This Summer!

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
100 Daly Boulevard
100 Daly Boulevard, Oceanside, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
24 Hr Gated Community - 3 Pools - Gym - Tennis/Basketball too much to list. 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex , Balcony and Deck, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Convenient to stores and railroad

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
220 W Broadway
220 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fabulous, Redone Unit w/ Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. New Vinyl Floors, 2 New Bathrooms, 3 Large Walk In Closets, New Heat & A/C. Beautiful Ocean View. Parking Spot Included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
631 B 9th Street
631 Beach 9th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brick Elevator building, laundry on the First floor, hardwood Floors, New EIK, Renovated 1.5 Bathrooms, Spacious unit

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Building. It's A Coop So It Requires Board Approval. Government Subsides Accepted. Handicap Access Thru Ramp On The Side Of The Building. Walk To Lirr.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a PRIVATE finished basement. No Steps to the unit, Handicap access,Fully Renovated.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
2 Richmond Road
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Finest Luxury Oceanfront Living at The Lido Towers. Available 2 Bedroom Condo With Ocean Facing Balcony, and Ample Parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
15 Dart St
15 Dart Street, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mint 2 bedroom house. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large fenced backyard. Use of shed on the right. Carpet has been cleaned and sanitized. Freshly painted. NO pets. NO pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 2 Bth Unit, wood floors, W/D, 2 Parking Spots (covered) CAC, Liv Rm, Kit , Din Area

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.
Results within 10 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
1331 Scimitar Ave
1331 Scimitar Avenue, Elmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1331 Scimitar Ave in Elmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
79 Inwood
79 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
Ideal SUMMER getaway Updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom JULY AND AUGUST FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!! Free beach passes !!! Walk to private ocean beaches and beautiful scenic channel and Jones Inlet beaches. Call for Important details ...

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
88-48 212th Place
88-48 212th Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Updated 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA House with 3rd Floor Bonus Room on Corner Property. House has 2 Walk-In Closets, Front and Rear Enclosed Porches. Tenant has Full Use of Yard. Q36 Bus Stop on Corner. 1 Block from Hillside Ave (Q43) and Clearview Expressway

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in East Atlantic Beach, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in East Atlantic Beach offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in East Atlantic Beach offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in East Atlantic Beach. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

East Atlantic Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with Balconies
East Atlantic Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with ParkingEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
East Atlantic Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach Luxury ApartmentsEast Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYEast Rockaway, NYCedarhurst, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYBellmore, NYUniondale, NY
Lido Beach, NYRye, NYWest Babylon, NYBay Park, NYPelham Manor, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NYMonmouth Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University