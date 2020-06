Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Updated and FEMA-Compliant Beach House : New Kitchen, Granite Counter, New Stainless Steel Appliances. New Floors and Windows. Great Room with New Gas Fireplace. Elevator Lift! Side Entrance, and Front Deck. Minutes from the trendy West End of Long Beach, but peacefully set away from the crowds. Beach Living Air Its Best! Beach Tag is good for 4 guests!!!!