/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:09 AM
35 Luxury Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
38 Clayton Ave
38 Clayton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
GORGEOUS One Bedroom Summer Rental on a Desirable Beachside Block in East Atlantic Beach!! Feachers include: Large Living Room Dining Room With Hardwood Floors Throughout-Small Office Area-Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steele Appliances and
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
40 Trenton Avenue
40 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
COME RIDE THE WAVE IN THIS ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN PRIVATE EAST ATLANTIC BEACH! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD, PRIVATE PARKING, OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM, TWO DECKS with OCEAN AND MANHATTAN VIEWS...
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
1347 Park Street
1347 Park Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Absolutely Magnificent Summer Rental From August 1st - 30th!!!!! Custom Stone Beach Home On Stunning Large Property In the Atlantic Beach Estates. This 5 Bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
15 Wyoming Avenue
15 Wyoming Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
Gorgeous Stucco Contemporary Only Seconds Away From The Beach. Living Room & Dining Room W/ 25' Ceilings Fireplace & Balcony With A Breathtaking View Of The Ocean. Eat-In-Kitchen W/ Corian Counter Tops & New Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
West End
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.
1 of 7
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West End
75 Pennsylvania Ave
75 Pennsylvania Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Best Location!! Close to Beach, Shopping & Restaurants, West End, Wide Block, 4Bedroom, 1.5Bath, W/D, Sunroom, AC, Large Front Patio, Pet Friendly. Perfect Maintenance Free Summer Getaway!
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$15,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Beach 360 Shore Rd SUMMER RENTAL, PARKING INC - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
123 Cayuga
123 Cayuga Avenue, Atlantic Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Magnificent home in the heart of Atlantic Beach. Brand new renovation from top to bottom. State of the art kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 or 8/1 - 8/31 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
1 Carousel Ln
1 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$23,000
2331 sqft
Elegant Summer Rental 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Ranch Completely Renovated Within 5 Years. This Home Has Custom Cherrywood Kitchen Cabinets, Ogee Granite Counters and Hi-end Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
The Canals
718 E Chester Street
718 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Central District
253 W Penn Street
253 West Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
4940 sqft
Spectacular Beachside Historical Mini Mansion Located in the Long Beach Estates & Westholme Area. Completely Renovated Interior in 2019. Spacious Front Porch & Grand Foyer. Features 7 Bedrooms (4 Ensuites) & 7 Full Bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental. Immaculate! Clean, Bright, Furnished Large 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment, Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Central District
170 W Broadway #8PHE
170 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1700 sqft
This Exceptional Direct Oceanfront 3BR, 2.5 Bath Apt. Located In The Newly Renovated Prestigious Renaissance Is Perfectly Appointed With Everything You Would Need For A Summer At The Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East End South
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Atlantic Beach
129 S Bermuda St
129 Bermuda St, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Peaceful, Serene, Summer Living by the Ocean & Boardwalk in this Charming, Beach Side Home. Sweet Front Porch Hangout & Back Deck Privacy. Unique, Extra Sleeping Areas for Guests. Close to 5 Boroughs & Long Beach Restaurants, Shops & LIRR.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
4 October Walk
4 October Walk, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1100 sqft
Charming Whole House Summer Rental Located In The Heart Of The Walks, Completely New Kitchen And Bath, Hardwood Floors, Back Yard, Basement With Washer/Dryer Hookup. This House Is Well Appointed And Move-In Ready.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
238 W Market St
238 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
3 rooms June 15- September 7th summer rental.Eat in kitchen,hardwood floors,huge deck. Located on one way tree lined street,near all-,shopping, LIRR, cafes and restaurants,few blocks to the boardwalk and beach.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway #7Q
100 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$10,000
900 sqft
Newly renovated penthouse duplex with 2 OceanViews and 1.5Bath!! Blocks from train and right on the Boardwalk/Beach. Large IG pool/gym/party rm. Concierge. Parking. Pet at Landlords Discretion. Flexible move in/move out dates, 4-6wks.
Similar Pages
East Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsEast Atlantic Beach 2 BedroomsEast Atlantic Beach 3 BedroomsEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with Balcony
East Atlantic Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with ParkingEast Atlantic Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer