763 Old Route 22

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For those looking for a getaway escape for June and July, look no further. This is just one of two rentals that comes completely furnished with all of the necessities needed for the kitchen, bedrooms and baths. For those seeking a respite, this completely renovated colonial offers 3,088 SF over two floors. The first floor features a living room with a fireplace, dining room, kitchen, library with a fireplace and back staircase, sunporch, half bath and the most charming first floor master suite with a beamed and vaulted ceiling, fireplace, door to access the back patio and full bath. Upstairs 3 additional bedrooms, all with ensuite full baths, complete the offering. Outdoors, enjoy the private back patio area and the expansive lawn behind. All utilities are included in the rent. Surrounded by quaint Harlem Valley villages & the Wingdale Metro North train station 5 minutes away, this is the perfect getaway less than an hour and 45 minutes from NYC.