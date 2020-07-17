All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like 763 Old Route 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
763 Old Route 22
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

763 Old Route 22

763 Old State Route 22 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

763 Old State Route 22, Dutchess County, NY 12522

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For those looking for a getaway escape for June and July, look no further. This is just one of two rentals that comes completely furnished with all of the necessities needed for the kitchen, bedrooms and baths. For those seeking a respite, this completely renovated colonial offers 3,088 SF over two floors. The first floor features a living room with a fireplace, dining room, kitchen, library with a fireplace and back staircase, sunporch, half bath and the most charming first floor master suite with a beamed and vaulted ceiling, fireplace, door to access the back patio and full bath. Upstairs 3 additional bedrooms, all with ensuite full baths, complete the offering. Outdoors, enjoy the private back patio area and the expansive lawn behind. All utilities are included in the rent. Surrounded by quaint Harlem Valley villages & the Wingdale Metro North train station 5 minutes away, this is the perfect getaway less than an hour and 45 minutes from NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Old Route 22 have any available units?
763 Old Route 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dutchess County, NY.
What amenities does 763 Old Route 22 have?
Some of 763 Old Route 22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Old Route 22 currently offering any rent specials?
763 Old Route 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Old Route 22 pet-friendly?
No, 763 Old Route 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 763 Old Route 22 offer parking?
Yes, 763 Old Route 22 offers parking.
Does 763 Old Route 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 Old Route 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Old Route 22 have a pool?
No, 763 Old Route 22 does not have a pool.
Does 763 Old Route 22 have accessible units?
No, 763 Old Route 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Old Route 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Old Route 22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Old Route 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 763 Old Route 22 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NY
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYRhinebeck, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NY
Catskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYChester, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University