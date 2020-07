Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Peaceful, picturesque, economical. That's describes this apartment at 75 South Cross Road in Staatsburg. This is the upstairs apartment in a two apartment building. Large, open deck for relaxing and overlooking the pond with families of geese and ducks and other wildlife. So peaceful. Two bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be family room or office or be creative. Efficient kitchen with countertop seating and room in the large living room for a dining table with scenic views. Landlords pay all utilities except cable. Available now.