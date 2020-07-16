42 LOGANS WAY

Amenities

Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you. Exceptional main level open and flowing floor plan includes a grand 2-Story Foyer, Formal Living Room separated by Columns from the Formal Dining Room, a Conservatory, fabulous Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless appliances, Granite Counters, Under Counter Lighting, Center Island plus a spacious Breakfast Area, 2-Story Family Room with a floor to ceiling Brick Fireplace, a wall of glass along with an inviting Library with numerous built-ins entered by French doors. Tastefully appointed Master Suite with his and her walk-in closet and a luxurious Master Bath. A Princess Suite with a private Bath along with 2 Bedrooms, Jack and Jill Bath and a Loft complete the 2nd Level. 9', 2-Story and Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Staircases, 2 Fireplaces, Window Seats, Hardwoods, Custom Moldings and high end finishes throughout including exquisite light fixtures, Recessed Lighting, French Doors and Ceiling Fans. 3 Car Garage w/3 Garage Door Openers. Gas Heat, Central Air, Municipal Water and Septic. Rear Deck and Patio for entertaining. Just minutes to the Taconic State Parkway, I-84, Metro, Schools and Shopping. Beautifully landscaped with stone walls and Belgium Block. A must see! First and last months rent plus one months security. Application and credit report required.