All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like 42 LOGANS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
42 LOGANS WAY
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:20 AM

42 LOGANS WAY

42 Logans Way · (914) 489-9199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY 12533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 7033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you. Exceptional main level open and flowing floor plan includes a grand 2-Story Foyer, Formal Living Room separated by Columns from the Formal Dining Room, a Conservatory, fabulous Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless appliances, Granite Counters, Under Counter Lighting, Center Island plus a spacious Breakfast Area, 2-Story Family Room with a floor to ceiling Brick Fireplace, a wall of glass along with an inviting Library with numerous built-ins entered by French doors. Tastefully appointed Master Suite with his and her walk-in closet and a luxurious Master Bath. A Princess Suite with a private Bath along with 2 Bedrooms, Jack and Jill Bath and a Loft complete the 2nd Level. 9', 2-Story and Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Staircases, 2 Fireplaces, Window Seats, Hardwoods, Custom Moldings and high end finishes throughout including exquisite light fixtures, Recessed Lighting, French Doors and Ceiling Fans. 3 Car Garage w/3 Garage Door Openers. Gas Heat, Central Air, Municipal Water and Septic. Rear Deck and Patio for entertaining. Just minutes to the Taconic State Parkway, I-84, Metro, Schools and Shopping. Beautifully landscaped with stone walls and Belgium Block. A must see! First and last months rent plus one months security. Application and credit report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 LOGANS WAY have any available units?
42 LOGANS WAY has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 LOGANS WAY have?
Some of 42 LOGANS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 LOGANS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
42 LOGANS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 LOGANS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 42 LOGANS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 42 LOGANS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 42 LOGANS WAY offers parking.
Does 42 LOGANS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 LOGANS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 LOGANS WAY have a pool?
No, 42 LOGANS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 42 LOGANS WAY have accessible units?
No, 42 LOGANS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 42 LOGANS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 LOGANS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 LOGANS WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 LOGANS WAY has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 42 LOGANS WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NY
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYRhinebeck, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NY
Catskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYChester, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity