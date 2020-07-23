All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

1355 Bulls Head Road

1355 Bulls Head Road
Location

1355 Bulls Head Road, Dutchess County, NY 12514

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Catskill Mountain views from all the main floor living spaces and master bedroom in this lovely, furnished home. Great deck off the living room and master sited to enjoy the beautiful view. Located a short distance from the Taconic Parkway and in the Rhinebeck School District. In addition to the master bedroom/bath on the main floor there is an office, bedroom and hallway bath. Lower level provides an additional bedroom area, bath and family room. This is a lovely home with easy access to the Village of Rhinebeck, the Amtrak train station, the Taconic Parkway and the many attractions located in the Hudson Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

