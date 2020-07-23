1355 Bulls Head Road ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous Catskill Mountain views from all the main floor living spaces and master bedroom in this lovely, furnished home. Great deck off the living room and master sited to enjoy the beautiful view. Located a short distance from the Taconic Parkway and in the Rhinebeck School District. In addition to the master bedroom/bath on the main floor there is an office, bedroom and hallway bath. Lower level provides an additional bedroom area, bath and family room. This is a lovely home with easy access to the Village of Rhinebeck, the Amtrak train station, the Taconic Parkway and the many attractions located in the Hudson Valley.