2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
144 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dobbs Ferry, NY
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
Chic urban-style second floor walk-up apartment with wonderful open floor plan offers stunning Hudson River views year-round. ~150 square foot private balcony spans the entire 20 foot width of apartment, bringing nature indoors.
Results within 1 mile of Dobbs Ferry
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
520 Ashford Avenue
520 Ashford Avenue, Ardsley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1564 sqft
Very bright 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in Ashford Court. This unit features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Large open floor plan with hardwood floor and bedrooms w/ new sky lights, Laundry in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Dobbs Ferry
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
18 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,276
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Yonkers
14 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
57 Farquhar Ave 2
57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358 Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Windle Park
48 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Bedroom. 2 Minute Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270450 ***1 MONTH BROKER FEE*** ***JULY 1 AVAIL*** This apartment is on the ground floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northvale
1 Unit Available
188 Railroad avenue 4
188 Railroad Ave, Northvale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789 Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen. Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.
