65 Avon Road

Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views. The open floor plan of the main level consists of a large living room with a fireplace, built-in shelving and a sliding door to the stone porch, large chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, mahogany cabinetry and granite countertops, and the dining room with a sliding door to the stone patio, perfect for entertaining. The second floor has two large bedrooms with a hall bath, and a master suite with a full bath and a walk-in closet. Both the main level and second floor boast beautiful hardwood floors. The walk-out lower level is finished with a large family room, full bath and laundry. There is an attached two-car garage. An easy walk to school, shops, restaurants, and Metro-North makes this home perfect for metropolitan living in a beautiful suburban setting.