Home
/
Bronxville, NY
/
65 Avon Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

65 Avon Road

65 Avon Road · (914) 500-3912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY 10708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views. The open floor plan of the main level consists of a large living room with a fireplace, built-in shelving and a sliding door to the stone porch, large chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, mahogany cabinetry and granite countertops, and the dining room with a sliding door to the stone patio, perfect for entertaining. The second floor has two large bedrooms with a hall bath, and a master suite with a full bath and a walk-in closet. Both the main level and second floor boast beautiful hardwood floors. The walk-out lower level is finished with a large family room, full bath and laundry. There is an attached two-car garage. An easy walk to school, shops, restaurants, and Metro-North makes this home perfect for metropolitan living in a beautiful suburban setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Avon Road have any available units?
65 Avon Road has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Avon Road have?
Some of 65 Avon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Avon Road currently offering any rent specials?
65 Avon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Avon Road pet-friendly?
No, 65 Avon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronxville.
Does 65 Avon Road offer parking?
Yes, 65 Avon Road does offer parking.
Does 65 Avon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Avon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Avon Road have a pool?
No, 65 Avon Road does not have a pool.
Does 65 Avon Road have accessible units?
No, 65 Avon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Avon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Avon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Avon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Avon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
