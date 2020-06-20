5 Bolton Gdns

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan; assigned parking; central air; large outdoor patio space. This stunning, 1800 sq ft., 3-bedroom 3-bath unit has recently been superbly upgraded and updated. Features include a wood burning fireplace, new Anderson windows, new baths, new chef inspired kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central air and a very private blue stone patio. Move right into this pristine home, enjoy the prime location and the easy lifestyle you're looking for in Bolton Gardens, one of Bronxville's most sought after complexes.