Bronxville, NY
5 Bolton Gdns
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

5 Bolton Gdns

5 Bolton Gardens · (914) 715-6052
Location

5 Bolton Gardens, Bronxville, NY 10708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan; assigned parking; central air; large outdoor patio space. This stunning, 1800 sq ft., 3-bedroom 3-bath unit has recently been superbly upgraded and updated. Features include a wood burning fireplace, new Anderson windows, new baths, new chef inspired kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central air and a very private blue stone patio. Move right into this pristine home, enjoy the prime location and the easy lifestyle you're looking for in Bolton Gardens, one of Bronxville's most sought after complexes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Bolton Gdns have any available units?
5 Bolton Gdns has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Bolton Gdns have?
Some of 5 Bolton Gdns's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Bolton Gdns currently offering any rent specials?
5 Bolton Gdns isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Bolton Gdns pet-friendly?
No, 5 Bolton Gdns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronxville.
Does 5 Bolton Gdns offer parking?
Yes, 5 Bolton Gdns does offer parking.
Does 5 Bolton Gdns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Bolton Gdns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Bolton Gdns have a pool?
No, 5 Bolton Gdns does not have a pool.
Does 5 Bolton Gdns have accessible units?
No, 5 Bolton Gdns does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Bolton Gdns have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Bolton Gdns does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Bolton Gdns have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Bolton Gdns has units with air conditioning.
