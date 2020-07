Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Unit with wonderful open floor plan and only 1 flight of stairs up. Kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, stainless sink, subway tile back splash & quartz counters with counter seating. Central air and stackable washer/dryer in the unit. Brand new bathroom w/stall shower w/subway tile. Walk in closet in one of the bedrooms. Convenient location with two parking spaces in the parking lot. Walk to shops and village. Landlord would like a minimum 2 year lease.