Apartment List
/
NY
/
bedford
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:46 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Bedford, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bedford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter
101 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, unit in The Manor. Close to shops, restaurants, medical, transportation, train. $20.00 per occupant with application, non-refundable. Wood floors. Ready for occupancy, sponsor unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Oregon Road
77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
10000 sqft
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
260 West Street
260 West Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Bright unit in the Gardens at Mt. Kisco. Second floor unit with wood floors, one bedroom. 20.00 per occupant non refundable at application. Convenient to all. Sponsor unit. Common laundry. Tenant may install ac unit in conjunction with super.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
351 Taconic Road
351 Taconic Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
4034 sqft
CUSTOM BRICK RANCH. SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL LIVING. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. EXCELLENT CURB APPEAL. BEAUTIFUL IN-GROUND POOL. ATTRACTIVE LANDSCAPING. NICE AND PRIVATE YARD. EXTENSIVE STORAGE CAPACITY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Laurel Ledge Court
28 Laurel Ledge Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3176 sqft
Spacious North Stamford unfurnished yearly rental. Large living room leads to Formal Dr both with lovely hardwood floors. Updated Eat-In Kit. Both a Sunroom and Family Room with fireplace on main level. This is a 3 bedroom rental only.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Nottingham Rd
106 Nottingham Road, Westchester County, NY
Studio
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Large and Renovated Alcove Studio with Parking - Property Id: 118673 ***1 month broker fee*** HUGE alcove studio apt for rent! Hardwood floors throughout. Can easily accommodate a large bed, huge couch, and entertainment system.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Hopes Farm Lane
7 Hopes Farm Ln, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,450
6500 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Bedford
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
466 Bedford Rd
466 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Huge 2 bed with fireplace. Central AC - Property Id: 318298 **1 Month Broker Fee*** Large 2 bed 1 bath with working fireplace and central AC. Private washer/dryer. High ceilings! Large kitchen and living room. Great size bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
794 Lake Street
794 Lake Street East, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1016 Long Ridge Road
1016 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Totally Renovated and Pristine North Stamford 1 Bedroom Apartment with Brand New Kitchen Appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Electric Stove with Cook Top), Custom and Brand New Cabinet and Counter Work, Brand New Washer/Dryer Hidden in

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,525
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
292 Saw Mill Road
292 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
900 sqft
Charming apartment! Very Private - Property Id: 314791 One of a kind; apartment on tree lined road & private house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crisp & clean. Freshly painted updated bathroom, charming kitchen. Chappaqua schools.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2305 sqft
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
301 Bridge Street
301 Bridge Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1872 sqft
Fresh - move in condition!!! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is conveniently located within steps of Brennan's Golf Course, Ridgeway Shopping Center (Starbucks), Scalzi Park and public transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
112 Woodside Green Street
112 Woodside Grn, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
654 sqft
Come see this second condo in Woodside Green with, hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops gas oven and dishwasher. Complex has park like feel close to bus line and shopping Scalzi park across the street.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
293 Janes Lane
293 Janes Lane, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2548 sqft
Do you believe in love at first sight? You will when you walk in to this meticulous 4BR colonial/split and see the majestic view of wooded conservation land and hear the soothing sound of an alluring waterfall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Springdale
19 Woodway Road
19 Woodway Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Desirable Springdale Neighborhood. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out.Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room With Working Fireplace and Sliders onto Patio. Full Size Washer and Dryer In Unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bedford, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bedford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bedford 2 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBedford 3 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconiesBedford Apartments with Gyms
Bedford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBedford Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CT
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYMount Kisco, NYHarrison, NYRidgefield, CTCos Cob, CTRiverside, CTOld Greenwich, CT
Pemberwick, CTByram, CTScarsdale, NYElmsford, NYRye, NYTarrytown, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHartsdale, NYIrvington, NYLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYPeekskill, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology