45 Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT with hardwood floors

3 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,807
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

1 Unit Available
28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,636
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,655
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Central Norwalk
30 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Central Norwalk
11 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

Springhill
1 Unit Available
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.

1 Unit Available
16 Cross Street
16 Cross Street, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
937 sqft
The Crossing's two bedroom residential apartment provides one floor living and elevator service to every floor.

East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.

Springhill
1 Unit Available
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.

1 Unit Available
74 Forest Street
74 Forest Street, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2010 sqft
New 2018 Condo – bright, spacious and inviting with a flexible and open concept floor plan for easy living and entertaining.

1 Unit Available
899 New Norwalk Road
899 New Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2520 sqft
Spacious colonial with gleaming hardwood floor throughout; two car garage; big living room with fireplace; grand dining room with bay window; off kitchen family/play room; eat-in -kitchen with corian counter top, newer appliances and cozy sun room;

Tracy Area
1 Unit Available
30 Camp Street
30 Camp Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
980 sqft
A charming & renovated Victorian-style one bedroom apartment centrally located in Norwalk. 2nd floor, light & bright with hardwood floors & large windows. Full size eat-in kitchen.
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,940
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.

1 Unit Available
222 Flax Hill Rd
222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384 Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away. Apartment includes 1.

West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.

East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
35 Cove Avenue
35 Cove Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Spring is in the air! Picture perfect locale with year round breezes and captivating sunsets on a corner lot.

1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
129 New Road
129 New Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3796 sqft
Captivating 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,800 sq ft colonial in one of Ridgefield's best locations -- only moments away from Route 7! Come and see this impeccable home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
32 Knapp Lane
32 Knapp Lane, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1678 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on private lane with gardens and a great level yard. Kitchen updated with granite counters and freshly painted white cabinets and hardware . The living room has handsome paneling and an inviting fireplace.

1 Unit Available
28 Treadwell Avenue
28 Treadwell Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1651 sqft
Picture perfect! A quick ride or walk to the train and all of the restaurants in the popular Saugatuck area of Westport. Newly updated, painted and freshened up, this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch is a sunny delight.

1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilton Center, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilton Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

